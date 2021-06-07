Corn firms as USDA pegs crop condition below forecasts

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures rose more than 0.5% on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged the condition of U.S. crops below market forecasts, stoking concerns about weakening global supply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.7% at $6.84-3/4 a bushel, as of 0147 GMT, having closed 0.5% lower in the previous session after prices had hit a May 13 high of $7.06-1/4 a bushel.

* The most active soybean futures were up 0.6% at $15.69 a bushel, having closed 1.5% lower on Monday.

* The most active wheat futures were up 0.7% at $6.85 a bushel, having closed down 1.1% on Monday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 4 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

* The USDA rated 67% of the soybean crop as good-to-excellent in its first 2021 condition ratings for the oilseed, below the average analyst expectations of 70%.

* Trader focus has shifted to weather forecasts amid concerns that hot and dry conditions in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest could threaten crops as they pass through key stages of development.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar edged lower on Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings.

* Oil prices lost more ground on Tuesday as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude and fuels were heightened by data showing China’s oil imports fell in May. (Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)