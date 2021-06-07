Commodity shares knock Europe off record highs By Reuters



(Reuters) – European stocks eased from all-time highs on Monday, with commodity shares leading the declines, as sentiment soured after weaker-than-expected China trade data and worries about inflation.

Miners fell more than 1% as prices dipped after a lower-than-expected Chinese exports data sparked concerns of weakening demand for the red metal. [MET/L]

Oil and gas stocks also declined more than 1% as crude prices pulled back ahead of talks this week between Iran and world powers over a nuclear deal that is expected to boost crude supplies. [O/R]

The continent-wide index fell 0.3% after closing at a record high on Friday, with global investors in a cautious mood ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week.

French vouchers and cards provider Edenred (PA:) rose 1.9% after Deutsche Bank (DE:) upgraded the stock to “buy”.