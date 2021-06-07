Colorado Shale Deal Leaves CPP Investment Board as Largest Investor in Civitas 

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The consolidation of the Colorado shale industry advanced with a $1.06 billion acquisition that will eventually lead to the combination of three companies operating in the Denver-Julesburg Basin.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. — which announced a merger last month and a plan to rename the combined entity Civitas Resources Inc. — said Monday they’re buying Crestone Peak Resources. Crestone investors will get 22.5 million shares of Bonanza, according to a statement.

Investors have been pushing for more mergers in the fragmented U.S. shale industry to realize cost savings and gain scale. The Bonanza-Extraction deal announced in May included a close-to-zero takeover premium.

