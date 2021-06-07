CoinShares lists physically backed crypto ETPs on German exchange By Cointelegraph

European digital asset manager CoinShares is expanding the reach of its physically backed exchange-traded product (ETP) portfolio with a new listing in Germany.

According to an announcement on Monday, CoinShares Physical (BTC), Ether (ETH) and (LTC) ETPs have cross-listed on major German exchange Deutsche Boerse (DE:) Xetra.