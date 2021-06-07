Home Business Citi brings in new Lebanon head from New York By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Citi named Ghassan Salem as its country officer for Lebanon, replacing Michel Sawaya who recently became country officer for Bahrain, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Salem will report to Elissar Farah Antonios, Middle East and North Africa cluster head. He will also become head of corporate banking for Lebanon, a role in which he will report to Mourad Jeddi, corporate banking cluster head for Kuwait, Levant, and North Africa.

Salem has been at Citi for more than 20 years, most recently as credit review manager leading a team of fundamental credit risk senior lead reviewers in New York.

