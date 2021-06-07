Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.559246 by 22:35 (02:35 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 23.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $49.894819B, or 3.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.553738 to $1.594620 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 8.93%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.762010B or 2.71% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.5529 to $1.8882 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 36.62% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,494.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.54% on the day.

was trading at $2,583.84 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.24%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $627.901880B or 40.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $300.683612B or 19.54% of the total cryptocurrency market value.