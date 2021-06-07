Can’t afford a house in the city? Don’t ask the government for help

Ted Rechtshaffen: The ‘I deserve a city house’ argument is a losing battle for all Photo by James MacDonald/Bloomberg

Article content Sometimes letting go of the past can be very hard. I miss having open fields all over northeast and northwest Toronto. I miss going to a Blue Jays game for $2 (of course, now I just miss going at any price). I miss the Leafs winning the Stanley Cup (by miss, I mean a before-I-was-born kind of miss). Times change, and people need to adapt. There is no question that housing prices have changed more than most things over the past 50 years, and many, including potential young home buyers and governments, are having trouble realizing that. The City of Toronto core’s land mass hasn’t changed in 50 years, but the Greater Toronto Area population grew both in and around it. The area’s population growth over the past 50 years is 138 per cent, or an extra 3.6 million people. According to the United Nations’ World Population Prospects report, the four largest Canadian cities have been growing much faster over the past 50 years than larger cities such as New York, Paris, London and even Hong Kong in most cases.

Article content In Canada, an urban house with a yard 50 years ago was within reach in all cities. Today, it simply is not If think of owning real estate in the heart of New York, Paris, London or Hong Kong, you think of owning an apartment or condo. The idea of buying a house with land in the core of any of those cities is pretty far-fetched. If that is what you are looking for, you need to move further afield, often a good 25 kilometres or more out of the city core at least — usually, it’s more like 40 kilometres away for something at all affordable.

Article content In Toronto, 10 kilometres north of Yonge and Bloor takes you to Yonge and York Mills. This is still considered “in the city” by most, but it’s definitely quieter and more suburban. About 25 kilometres north takes you to Yonge and Major Mackenzie, which is in Richmond Hill, a good 40-minute drive away at a low traffic time of day. In a city such as Vancouver, the core city is really quite small geographically (like Hong Kong), with mountains and oceans containing urban sprawl to some extent. Clearly, urban growth still happens, and Burnaby and Richmond are good examples, but it is tough to find places to expand in North Vancouver. If you are at Denman and Robson, not far from Stanley Park, 10 kilometres might take you to Cambie and SW Marine. Away from the action, but still part of the city. Go 25 kilometres and you’re all the way to Surrey, which takes 45 minutes or more to drive. The point is that in much older international cities with significant or meaningful size, and with major geographical restrictions to expansion, a house with a yard is something that takes place far from the city. In Canada, an urban house with a yard 50 years ago was within reach for many people in all cities across the country. Today, it simply is not. It isn’t the government’s fault; it’s due to a generally strong government, a good and varied economy, and sizable growth.

Article content Unless someone has a time machine to turn back the clock, this is simply the reality today in Vancouver and Toronto, and it could become true in some other cities as well over the next 50 years. But renting is not a crime. Depending on where you want to live, renting can be a very viable short- and long-term solution. In London, England, 60 per cent of residents will likely be renters by 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. Having to go 25 or even 50 kilometres away from a city’s core to own a home with land is not a disaster that the government must fix. It is a result of the success and growth of a country and its biggest cities. In addition, many people prefer to live with more space, less “action” and more community. This spread investment strategy can help homeowners put their dormant home equity to work Five principles of building wealth to get you primed for a post-pandemic world Canadians want government to take care of them, but someone will have to pick up the bill It may not seem fair when younger people see what their parents or grandparents were able to buy at a similar age, but keep in mind that they were buying in both a country and a city that were much younger and smaller. The problem, to the extent that it is a problem, is not fixable if only the government would step in, spend more money or change certain policies. Don’t get me wrong. Overall housing affordability, especially for renters, is a real issue and an understandable problem. People need to live somewhere, and in reasonable accommodations. That is different from homebuyer frustration and the government’s response to it.

Article content Government has an important role to play in transportation and infrastructure in order to properly support much bigger metropolitan areas and those who may have to travel further for their daily commute (yes, this will once again be a real thing in the very near future). However, governments should have no obligation to keep the old Canadian dream alive of a young family buying a house in the middle of a large city. We all need to accept this reality and focus government attention and funding elsewhere. The ‘I deserve a city house’ argument is a losing battle for all. Ted Rechtshaffen, MBA, CFP, CIM, is president and wealth adviser at TriDelta Financial, a boutique wealth management firm focusing on investment counselling and estate planning. You can contact Ted directly at tedr@tridelta.ca.

