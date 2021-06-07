Canola Climbs to All-Time High as Heat Scorches Parched Plains

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Canola extended its rally to a record as searing heat in key growing regions raised supply concerns for the oilseed used in in everything from salad dressings to deep-frying.

Sweltering temperatures in the Canadian Prairies are stretching into the U.S. Northern Plains and parts of the Midwest. Canola futures are up almost 8% this month. Soybeans and soybean oil also advanced on Monday.

Oilseeds have rallied in recent months amid crop worries in some regions, relentless crop demand by China and higher energy prices that tend to boost markets in vegetable oils used in fuels. There was heat across Manitoba over the weekend, and “hot and dry weather stressed spring wheat and canola, particularly in the southeastern Prairies,” according to a Maxar report on Monday.

Canola futures rose as much as 2.7% to an all-time high of C$784.40 a ton before paring gains on ICE Futures U.S.

There may be some relief for tight global oilseeds markets. Australia increased its canola crop forecast by 20% from March as strong prices and excellent planting conditions encourage farmers to expand production.

Soybean futures in Chicago rose by the most since May 12 before paring gains. Corn futures for July delivery climbed above $7 per bushel on Monday before erasing advances.