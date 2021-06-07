Canadian dollar sticks to tight range ahead of BoC rate decision

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher

against the greenback on Monday but kept to its recent trading

range, as Ontario announced earlier than planned easing of

COVID-19 curbs and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest

rate decision this week.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2064 to the

greenback, or 82.89 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of

1.2056 to 1.2106. Last Tuesday, it touched its strongest level

in six years at 1.2007.

Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, said it will

loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, three days ahead

of schedule, as infection rates continue to drift lower.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its benchmark

interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday. In

April, the central bank signaled it could start hiking rates in

late 2022 and tapered its bond purchases.

After lengthy domestic lockdowns and a weaker-than-expected

rebound in the U.S. labor market, the Bank of Canada could dial

back some of the optimism it showed at the last policy

announcement in April,” Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and

macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

“A more cautious tone from the BoC” is likely, Reitzes said.