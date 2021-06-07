Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers – Bloomberg

Article content

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to ease border restrictions for travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Canada is making plans to loosen the current 14-day isolation period for travelers who have received two vaccine doses, Bloomberg reported. Travelers entering Canada would still be tested for the coronavirus and may be required to quarantine for a shorter period, according to the report.

The plan is expected be announced within days, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/3z8LZWC.

Separately, Politico reported late on Monday that Canada was eyeing the date of June 22 to begin loosening restrictions at the U.S. border.

Trudeau’s government has signaled it could start easing COVID-19 restrictions at the Canada-U.S. frontier on June 22 if the country’s vaccination campaign stays on its current trajectory, the mayors of Canadian border cities were cited as saying by Politico https://politi.co/2T3tUsq. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Lincoln Feast.)