Businesswoman Amanda Staveley’s appeal refused in Barclays case By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Businesswoman Amanda Staveley’s appeal to overturn a court’s verdict against her in her case against Barclays (LON:) has been refused, according to a court filing seen by Reuters on Monday.
A London High Court judge in February found Barclays guilty of “serious deceit” over how it negotiated a financial lifeline with Amanda Staveley during the credit crisis in 2008, but denied the businesswoman damages and dismissed her claim.
Staveley said at the time she would take advice on appealing the verdict.
