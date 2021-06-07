BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 6/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended President Joe Biden’s latest massive spending package while speaking to Bloomberg. Yellen said it would be “a plus” for society even if it resulted in a higher interest rate environment.

If rates inch higher, traders will explore the best possible options to hedge their portfolios. While gold is down about 2.5% year-to-date, (BTC) is still up 22% during the same period, even after the massive plunge in May.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360