Brooke Shield’s Daughter Wore Her Golden Globes Dress

“Nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it.”
Brooke Shields took her daughter Rowan shopping for prom in one of the most exclusive places — her closet!
And when your mom is a major celebrity, is there any better place to look for a gown?
For the special occasion, Rowan chose Brooke’s stunning strapless, red dress that she wore to the Golden Globes back in 1998.
Which means that the vintage piece is actually even older than Rowan herself, who turned 18 last month.
“I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom,” Brooke wrote on Instagram.
The duo even ended up striking similar poses in the gown, with Rowan putting her hands on her hips like her famous mom.
The resemblance is so sweet!!
Brooke didn’t share any other photos from the event, but I can pretty much guarantee that Rowan was one of the best dressed people at prom!
Meanwhile, Brooke has previously admitted to wearing a maroon, off-the-shoulder, taffeta dress to her prom…although there’s no photo evidence of the outfit!
I think it’s safe to say that Rowan totally picked the right dress from Brooke’s collection!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!