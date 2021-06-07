Broke MIT students miss 13,000% gain on free BTC after selling for food and shoes By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
In October 2014, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) launched the MIT Project, an initiative that sought to give away $500,000 worth of Bitcoin to its undergraduate students.

Students were able to claim $100 worth of BTC in exchange for filling out a survey, equating to roughly 0.3 BTC at the time. The project was spearheaded by students Jeremy Rubin and Dan Elitzer, who raised $500,000 from university alumni and representatives of the Bitcoin community.