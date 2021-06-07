Boston mayor fires police chief over historical domestic abuse allegations By Reuters







(Reuters) – Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey fired Police Commissioner Dennis White on Monday following a review of domestic abuse allegations made by his former wife more than 20 years ago.

White, who denied the allegations, has been on administrative leave since February after a Boston Globe report that his ex-wife accused him of abuse during their relationship.

Janey told a City Hall announcement she made her decision based largely on comments White made during a hearing into the matter.

“Dennis White has repeatedly asserted that the domestic violence allegations against him are false, but he stated in his hearing and during the investigation that he has hit and pushed members of his household,” Janey told reporters.

“The allegations and evidence of this behavior raised serious questions about his fitness to lead the Boston Police Department,” the acting mayor said.

Janey, who was city council president, became acting mayor when the elected mayor, Marty Walsh, was named to be President Joe Biden’s Labor Secretary.

White had been in the job for only two days before he was placed on leave.

Nick Carter, an attorney for the former commissioner, said he was disappointed by the acting mayor’s decision.

“Dennis White asked that the Acting Mayor and City be guided by the truth and facts, because he knew the truth was on his side. Acting Mayor Janey never asked Commissioner White a single question throughout this process, including at her final meeting with him on June 2,” Carter said in a statement, according to WCVB television.