Blinken signals possible resumption of U.S.-Taiwan trade, investment talks

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday signaled a possible resumption of trade and investment talks with Taiwan stalled since the Obama administration, but gave no indication of any willingness to pursue a full-scale trade pact Taipei has been seeking.

At a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the U.S. State Department’s annual budget request, Blinken was asked about the Biden administration’s position on a bilateral trade agreement with Taiwan.

“I’d have to refer you to Katherine Tai, the U.S. Trade Representative, but I know we are engaged in conversations with Taiwan, or soon will be, on some kind of framework agreement, and those conversations should be starting.”

Any such agreement is likely to irritate China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Asked about Blinken’s comment, a spokesperson for the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said, “the United States believes it is important to continue strengthening our bilateral trade relationship with Taiwan,” but added: “we have no meetings to announce at this time.”

A spokesman for Taiwan’s representative office in Washington said: “We are working to engage in discussions with USTR, which will hopefully lead to progress in our bilateral trade relationship.”