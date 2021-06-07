Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $32,800.1 by 22:47 (02:47 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.44% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $620.3B, or 40.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $32,800.1 to $34,047.8 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.12%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $35.6B or 34.92% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $32,800.0977 to $39,462.3203 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 49.37% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,525.25 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.34% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0005 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.10%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $298.0B or 19.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.3B or 4.08% of the total cryptocurrency market value.