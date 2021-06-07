Biden to discuss crypto’s role in ransomware attacks at G-7, says national security adviser By Cointelegraph

Biden to discuss crypto’s role in ransomware attacks at G-7, says national security adviser
United States President Joe Biden will speak directly about cryptocurrency and its role in the attack on the Colonial Pipeline and other ransomware breaches, according to Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.
In a White House press briefing on Monday, Sullivan said U.S. officials, seemingly including Biden, would like to see an action plan regarding ransomware attacks during the president’s visit to the G-7 summit this weekend. The national security adviser said this plan should address the resilience of such attacks, how to share information with other democracies and “how to deal with the cryptocurrency challenge.”
