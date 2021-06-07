Bears batter Bitcoin market sentiment as Bitfinex margin shorts surge 378% By Cointelegraph

Home Business Bears batter Bitcoin market sentiment as Bitfinex margin shorts surge 378% By...

Bears batter Bitcoin market sentiment as Bitfinex margin shorts surge 378%

Matilda Colman
(BTC) bulls should brace for a potential onslaught from bears as the number of margined short positions on Bitfinex jumps by a little over 378%.

Known to most by the ticker BTCUSD Shorts, the dataset records the number of bearish positions in the Bitcoin market. In simple terms, traders borrow funds from Bitfinex — their broker — to trade bet on bearish outcomes for the instrument . Meanwhile, the value of opened short positions is measured in BTC.

Bitcoin crashed by 30% following a jump in BTCUSD Shorts positions on Bitfinex. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin long exposure on Bitfinex high despite recent spikes in bearish positions. Source: TradingView
BTC funding rates history. Source: Bybt.com
Bitcoin Exchange Net Flow hits 19-month low. Source: Glassnode