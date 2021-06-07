Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100; IWG slumps

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in banking and homebuilders, while office space provider IWG slumped to a four-month low after issuing a profit warning.

The FTSE 100 ended up 0.1%, with banks stocks , including Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group, and HSBC Holdings, among the top gainers.

Homebuilders gained 1.8% with Bellway Plc , Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey jumping more than 1%.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.3%, hovering just below record highs.

After breaking above the 7,000 mark in mid-April, the export-heavy FTSE 100 is on course to post its fifth straight month of gains as a gradual reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns sparks optimism around a faster economic recovery.

But with fears of rising inflation and new variants of the novel coronavirus threatening the recovery, analysts said global equity markets were at risk of a correction.

“Very quickly the issue of rising prices and their impact on monetary policy could become front and center again, after being pushed to the back of the market’s mind by a U.S. jobs report on Friday,” said Russ Mould, director at AJ Bell investment.

All eyes will be on U.S. inflation data for May, due on Thursday, for cues on whether the Federal Reserve was likely to start tightening monetary policy sooner than expected.