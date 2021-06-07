Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.19% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.19%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.19%.

The best performers of the session on the were Altium Ltd (ASX:), which rose 39.03% or 10.62 points to trade at 37.83 at the close. Meanwhile, Nuix Ltd (ASX:) added 6.18% or 0.16 points to end at 2.75 and Appen Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.13% or 0.75 points to 12.99 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.47% or 0.22 points to trade at 3.18 at the close. Corporate Travel Managment Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.14% or 1.13 points to end at 20.86 and Webjet Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.91% or 0.26 points to 5.04.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 734 to 607 and 418 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 10.03% to 12.085.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.29% or 5.45 to $1886.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.49% or 0.34 to hit $69.28 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.56% or 0.40 to trade at $71.49 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.07% to 0.7742, while AUD/JPY rose 0.02% to 84.77.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 90.175.