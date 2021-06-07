Asia’s ESG bond issuances hit record $69 bln this year, no let-up seen

Article content

HONG KONG — Asia-Pacific borrowers more than doubled issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes to a record $69 billion this year, data showed, as they sought to burnish their sustainability credentials and tap red-hot investor demand.

Bankers say the trend will continue, boosting their fee incomes. Some of the biggest global investment banks are bulking up their teams to cope with the increased ESG-related bond deals.

ESG-related issuances from companies, government bodies and other institutions in Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) this year have outpaced those by U.S. issuers for the first time in two years.

Asia-Pacific entities are fast-tracking their ESG plans, taking advantage of abundant liquidity and soaring demand from global investors who are keen to increase their exposure to the region as economies recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with the growing rollout of vaccinations.

Data from Refinitiv showed that of the $69.1 billion in ESG bonds issued in Asia-Pacific so far this year, green bonds were the most common, accounting for 70% of the deals and ahead of sustainability-linked bonds, which made up 20%.

Chinese entities issued 51.3% of the ESG bonds in the region, ahead of South Korea which accounted for 21.2%.