Asia stocks open higher on record for MSCI’s All-Country World Index

HONG KONG — Asia stocks opened higher on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of a record high overnight gauge of global equity markets, with investors hoping for inflation and monetary policy clues later in a week full of key central bank meetings and data points.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.32% at 0130GMT, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.35%, as the country revised first-quarter data showing the economy shrank at a slower pace than initially reported.

MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.11%, following the path taken by its All-Country World Index , which advance 0.1% on Monday, hitting its sixth record close in seven days.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index opened up 0.4% while China’s benchmark CSI300 Index opened flat.

The upward momentum comes as the G7 nations reached a landmark deal on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, lifting shares of technology giants such as Microsoft and Facebook as their future tax obligations become more predictable.

The European Central Bank is due for its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, the same day U.S. consumer price index number will be released, potentially fueling talks of tapering by the Federal Reserve. In Asia, China inflation data is due on Wednesday.