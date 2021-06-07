Asia shares turn subdued ahead of U.S. inflation test

Article content

SYDNEY — Asian shares drifted off on Monday as relief over the benign U.S. jobs report was chilled by caution ahead of key inflation data later this week, while a coronavirus outbreak in Taiwan took an increasing toll on hard-pressed chip makers.

Investors were wary on how shares of major tech firms would react to the G7’s agreement on a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, although getting the approval of the whole G20 could be a tall order.

So far, the reaction was muted with both Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures down 0.1%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures eased 0.1%.

Also of interest will be the tussle over U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan with the White House rejecting the latest Republican offer.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2% and risked a fourth session of losses. Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.2% and touched its highest in almost a month.

Taiwan stocks lost 0.6% as a spike in COVID-19 cases hit three tech companies in northern Taiwan, including chip packager King Yuan Electronics.

Chinese blue chips were off 0.5%, as data showed both exports and imports up sharply in May amid a global revival in trade and strong demand for commodities.