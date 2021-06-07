Asia Reflation Momentum Puts Commodities, Shipping Stocks on Top

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Reflation trades are alive and kicking in Asian equities, where shippers and raw materials producers are outperforming both broader stock gauges and the surge in commodities prices as economies recover.

Shares of Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. jumped 75% this year in Shanghai. Philex Mining Corp. has gained more than 40% in the Philippines, while Vietnam’s biggest steel producer, Hoa Phat Group, advanced 74%. Marine transportation was the top industry for benchmark indexes in Japan and Taiwan.

While the whole world is experiencing a surge in energy-related shares, Asia stands to benefit more as commodities extend gains. Materials and energy stocks carry a weightage of more than 8% in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, versus about 6% for the S&P 500 gauge, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“There is a pent-up demand as several major economies — such as the U.S. and some European countries — reopen with successful vaccine roll-outs,” said Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, the chief executive officer of Tisco Securities Co. in Bangkok. “We are upbeat on the shares of exporters, such as electronic parts and commodity products, as more countries open up.”

While analysts see more upside for commodities as the world emerges from the pandemic, there are plenty of risks. China’s campaign to bring down what it calls unreasonable prices and any tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve could test the asset class and companies linked to it. Industrial metals have wavered in recent weeks on concerns that higher costs are stoking inflation.