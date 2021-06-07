Amtrak restores long-distance routes after funding from Congress

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said it had restored daily service on Monday for long-distance routes that serve the East Coast and the Gulf Coast after receiving new emergency funding from Congress.

Amtrak, which received about $2 billion from Congress in the year before the pandemic, has been awarded $3.7 billion in emergency funding since March 2020. The routes include New York to New Orleans, Savannah and Miami. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)