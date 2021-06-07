Acciona kicks off IPO of its energy unit, names bookrunners

Article content

MADRID — Spanish energy and infrastructure group Acciona on Monday formally kicked off the listing of its energy unit, saying it has hired banks including Credit Suisse, Bank of America and Banco Santander as bookrunners.

Berenberg, Credit Agricole, HSBC and Societe Generale have also been retained, it said.

Though the energy group has still not disclosed details of its valuation range nor how much Acciona Energy plans to raise, it submitted on Monday a document with its official intention to float, without providing a calendar.

Typically, companies float three to four weeks after issuing their intention to do so.

The planned IPO has been one of the most closely watched deals in Europe, with a number of other European energy firms expected to take a similar path if it proves successful.

It is also expected to be one of the biggest stock market listings this year, with the unit expected to be valued at 8 billion euros ($9.73 billion), banking sources told Reuters in April.

Renewable energy stocks have pulled back from their January highs, casting some doubt over whether the sector would be as warmly viewed by investors as previously. Smaller renewable firm OPDenergy pulled a planned Madrid IPO earlier this year, while Ecoener downsized its transaction.