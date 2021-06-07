Aboriginal group disappointed by Rio Tinto board hire

Article content

MELBOURNE — An Aboriginal group on whose lands Rio Tinto mines iron ore in Western Australia said it did not support the miner’s board appointment of former state minister Ben Wyatt, citing his approvals that led to destruction of cultural heritage sites.

Wyatt, the state’s former treasurer and Aboriginal affairs minister, is to be Rio’s first Indigenous board member, the firm said on Friday, as it moves to restore a reputation tarnished after last year’s destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters.

“Unfortunately, our engagement with Mr Wyatt has not been positive and we do not see him helping to restore Rio’s reputation with indigenous stakeholders,” said Glen Camile, chairman of the firm that holds native title to the lands.

The firm’s view was largely based on Wyatt’s consistent approval of applications to destroy Aboriginal heritage sites in the state’s development process, it said in a statement late on Friday.

The firm, the Winatwari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation (WGAC), holds native title to an area of the Pilbara that contains almost 40% of Rio’s Australian iron ore mines.

Rio Tinto declined to comment.

Wyatt, who retired from politics in March after 15 years in state parliament, said the overall response to his appointment had been positive, particularly among Aboriginal people and groups.