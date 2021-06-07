A New Legacy Is Here

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“Everyone knows this is Lola’s team.”


Warner Bros. / Via Everett Collection

In the 1996 original flick Space Jam, Lola Bunny was beloved for her sass, but also for her… assets.


Warner Bros. / Via Everett Collection

Her character design was hypersexualized, let’s be honest here.


Warner Bros. / Via Everett Collection

But, in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy reboot, Lola Bunny’s body looks a lot different. Her curves have been removed.

People are conflicted.

I don’t care that Lola Bunny is dressed less sexy in Space Jam 2 but I am unbelievably exhausted by the idea that the way you communicate that a female character is to be taken seriously is by removing her boobs


@LuxAlptraum / Via Twitter: @LuxAlptraum

And I totally get how everyone is feeling.

But… come on! Zendaya is going to be the voice of the new Lola Bunny, so we should only expect great things.

In fact, ESPN just dropped a 6-minute teaser for the film, where the world finally gets their first look at Zendaya’s Lola Bunny.

And guess what? She’s as no-nonsense as ever.

Thanks for updating a cherished character, Z!


Randy Shropshire / Via Getty Images for ESSENCE

Space Jam: A New Legacy hit theaters and HBO Max July 16, 2021.

TV and Movies

