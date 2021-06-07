29 Celebs Who Married Normal People And How They Met

Usually, when you read about a Hollywood A-lister embarking on a whirlwind romance with one of us regular folks, it’s just a story from Wattpad or FanFiction.net. However, for some IRL Y/N’s, life imitates art.

Here are 29 celebrities who married “regular” people:

1.

While Riz Ahmed was busy preparing for The Sound of Metal in New York, he went to a local café, where he jostled over the same laptop plug points with author Fatima Farheen Mirza.

2.

After veterinary technician Tracey McShane said she hoped her next boyfriend was like Jon Stewart, her roommate set her up on a blind date with the comedian himself.


Charles Eshelman / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He proposed by getting the New York Times’ crossword editor to include clues specific to the couple, and they got married in May 2000.

3.

When Ariana Grande was looking to buy a new house where she could escape the hustle and bustle of LA, her team found real estate agent Dalton Gomez, and she asked them to arrange an in-person meeting because he was cute.

4.

On a ferry to New York’s Fire Island, Wanda Sykes saw Alex Niedbalski talking to a child and fell in love, and a friend introduced them because Wanda’s kitchen remodel required the granite countertops Alex was selling.

5.

Carl Dean first spotted Dolly Parton outside a Laundromat in Nashville, and he took her to meet his parents within a week of meeting her.


Dolly Parton / Taste of Country / Via youtube.com

Against her record label’s wishes, they were married two years later in a small ceremony attended only by her mother. 

6.

Ellen Pompeo met music producer Chris Ivery at a grocery store, and they started dating six months later.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

They got married at City Hall in New York City in 2007.

7.

Ed Sheeran had a crush on Cherry Seaborn in high school, and a mutual friend helped them reconnect while she was working on Wall Street and he was playing in New York.


Stephen Pond / Getty Images

A few months later, he invited her to Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July bash. The couple tied the knot in a “top-secret ceremony” in January 2019.

8.

Hairstylist Jillian Fink thought it was a joke when she saw an appointment booked under Patrick Dempsey’s name, but after three years as her client, he became her boyfriend.


Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

9.

While staying at the comedian’s vacation home, Amy Schumer’s personal assistant Molly invited her brother, chef Chris Fischer, to come cook for them.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

While planning a birthday party for Rachel Feinstein, Amy and Chris grew closer, and they tied the knot in 2018.

10.

At a wedding, one of Vince Vaughn’s best friends introduced him to his wife’s childhood best friend, real estate agent Kyla Weber, and he was nervous to date her because of how far away she lived.


George Pimentel / FilmMagic / Getty Images

However, they corresponded through email and phone calls, and they tied the knot in 2010.

11.

Christian Bale didn’t have any interest in getting married until Winona Ryder introduced him to her personal assistant, Sibi Blažić.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In January 2000, they eloped in Las Vegas. A few years later, Sibi worked as a stunt driver on Batman, which Christian starred in.

12.

The day he moved to Manhattan, Paul Rudd took his luggage to his publicist’s office, and Julie Yaeger, who worked there, offered to drop it off at his friend’s apartment so he wouldn’t be late to an audition.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

He asked her out to lunch a few days later, and they got married in 2003. 

13.

One night after the production of Stuck on You had been moved from Hawaii to Miami, a few crew members dragged Matt Damon to a bar with them, where he met bartender Luciana Barroso.


Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

They got married in 2005. He said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, “I don’t know how else our paths would’ve crossed if that didn’t happen. If all those things didn’t happen.”

14.

Human rights lawyer Alexi Ashe was her sister’s plus-one to Chris Kattan’s wedding, where she met Seth Meyers.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Her sister works backstage on Saturday Night Live, where both Chris and Seth have been cast members. The couple got married in 2013.

15.

A friend stopped by George Clooney’s house on the way to Cannes, France, and introduced him to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin.


Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Getty Images

On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, George said, “I got a call from my agent who said, ‘I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry.'”

16.

While Meryl Streep was mourning the death of her boyfriend/costar John Cazale, her brother brought his friend Don Gummer to help her pack up their things, and she exchanged letters with the sculptor until moving in with him.


Ethan Miller / WireImage / Getty Images

In September 1978, six months after losing John, she married Don in her parents’ garden.

17.

Ellie Woods and Jordan Fisher were best friends growing up, and they officially started dating while Ellie was a student at the University of Alabama.


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They got married at Walt Disney World in November 2020.

18.

Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrara met during his University of Southern California days when he cast her in his student film.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They got married in 2011.

19.

Reese Witherspoon met talent agent Jim Toth when he saved her from being hit on by his drunk friend at a party.


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

She told Elle, “Jim said, ‘I’m gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I’m going to take care of you. I’m gonna do this so much that you’re gonna get used to it.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I’ve never had anybody like that in my life.”

20.

Jon Bon Jovi started dating Dorothea Hurley in high school, and they’ve been together ever since.


Andrew Toth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They got married in 1989. He told People magazine that “mutual respect” is the secret to their decadeslong marriage.

21.

While Ken Jeong was still a practicing physician, he met Tran Ho at a happy hour mixer for single doctors.


Fox / Getty Images

They tied the knot in 2004. He named his comedy special You Complete Me, Ho after her.

22.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson met lawyer Justin Mikita at the gym.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for the Human Rights Campaign

The couple used to tell people they met through mutual friends instead. They got married in 2013.

23.

While she was filming The Mexican, Julia Roberts fell in love with camera operator Danny Moder.


Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Since their wedding in 2002, they’ve collaborated on projects such as The Normal Heart and Mona Lisa Smile.

24.

Lisa Kudrow met advertising executive Michel Stern when he was dating her roommate, but they didn’t get together until they reconnected at a friend’s birthday party six years later.


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

She said that, when he’d come over to her apartment to pick up his then-girlfriend, she would leave the room so that people wouldn’t be able to tell she liked him. They wed in 1995.

25.

Hairdresser Danielle Deleasa was on a family vacation in the Bahamas when she met Kevin Jonas, who got her phone number from her big sister.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He tracked her flight home and called the minute the plane landed. They got married in 2009.

26.

While at a business conference in Aspen, George Lucas met investment guru Mellody Hobson.


David Livingston / Getty Images

27.

Matthew McConaughey was in a club making margaritas when he spotted Camila Alves, and he invited the designer and her friends to join his group for drinks.


Rick Kern / WireImage / Getty Images

They got married in 2012.

28.

Cynthia Nixon was serving as a spokesperson for the education nonprofit Alliance for Quality Education when she met founder Christine Marinoni.


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

During their three-year engagement, they met with legislators and lobbied for the legalization of same-sex marriage in New York City. The couple wed in 2012.

29.

And finally, Aaron Paul met documentary filmmaker and nonprofit founder Lauren Parsekian at Coachella, where they shared their first kiss on the Ferris wheel.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

