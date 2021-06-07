2020-21 season rewind: Europe’s ‘Big Five’ Champions

With the European domestic season now over, culminating in last weekend’s Champions League final, which was won by Chelsea, it’s time for fans around the world to look ahead to their favourite European stars in action, on the international stage. Euro 2020 is coming!

You might be looking to find the latest football odds, but why not take stock of the season just gone. Let’s look back at how things panned out in Europe’s big five divisions.

England (Premier League) – Manchester City

Three is the magic number, and it certainly was for Pep Guardiola, as he won his third Premier League title as Manchester City boss. It marked a third victory in four seasons for the Citizens, who wrapped up the league title with three games to spare – finishing 12 points ahead of their rivals, United. It marked a successful season for City who did the domestic double (Premier League, and EFL Cup), but lost out to league rivals, Chelsea, in the Champions League final.

France (Ligue 1) – Lille

There was a shock at the top of Ligue 1, as Paris Saint-Germain, so often the favourites – with seven league titles in the last nine years – were pipped to the post by Lille. Finishing a point ahead of the giants of French football, Lille won their fourth title, but their first for 10 years. Christophe Galtier was named Ligue 1 manager of the season, and the side spent most of the second half of the campaign at top spot, so it was well-deserved.

Germany (Bundesliga) – Bayern Munich

No surprises in Germany as Bavarian club, Bayern Munich, won their ninth successive league title. It marked a 30th victory in the Bundesliga era (and 31st, overall) – which saw a fifth gold star added to the team badge. Hansi Flick’s side wrapped up the division with three matches remaining, and ended up finishing 13 points ahead of RB Leipzig – who failed to win their remaining three matches – in second place.

Italy (Serie A) – Inter Milan

After nine years of dominance for Juventus, the Scudetto returned to Milan – and it was Internazionale who were crowned champions of Serie A. The Black and Blues last won the championship in the 2009-10 season, but they were dominant in the campaign just passed, winning the Scudetto with four games to spare. Finishing 12 points ahead of their bitter rivals, Milan, just three days after they beat Udinese 5-1 in their final game of the season, head coach, Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent.

Spain (La Liga) – Atlético Madrid

It went down to the wire in Spain, with both Madrid clubs, Real and Atléti battling it out for the La Liga title. Fate was in Diego Simeone’s hands, and all they had to do was win their final match of the season. Despite going behind to Valladolid, Atléti ran out 2-1 winners to secure their 11th league title overall, and their first since the 2013-14 campaign. Of course, it was more than enough to give Simeone the ‘Best Coach’ accolade at the LFP awards.