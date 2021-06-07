2 Reddit Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally 20% or More By StockNews



© Reuters. 2 Reddit Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally 20% or More



The solid prospects of companies operating in the clean energy and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, and the current financial weakness of new entrants in these spaces, have made the Reddit chat rooms, such as the notorious r/wallstreetbets, discuss and trade many such stocks. Now, it appears that the solid growth prospects of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:) and Workhorse (WKHS) are being heavily discussed on the Reddit dashboard because Wall Street analysts expect these two stocks to rally significantly in the near term. Read on.Growing concerns over global warming and climate change have compelled governments worldwide to set clearer goals to transition to a clean-energy-based future. And favorable policy support makes the prospects bright for companies that can help achieve climate goals with their products and services.

Clean energy and electric vehicle companies are at the forefront of the world’s shift to a sustainable and eco-friendly future. And as such, they have been attracting significant investor attention. But, while the share-price gains of many of these companies have been backed by their fundamental strength, some players with weak financials have gained solely based on investor optimism over the industry’s potential. So, both strong and weak stocks in this space have been discussed in Reddit chat rooms, such as the well-known r/wallstreetbets.

Clean Energy Fuels (NYSE:) Corp. (CLNE) and Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) have been found on the Reddit wallstreetbets dashboard. And we think these stocks are worth watching because Wall Street analysts expect them to rally by more than 20% in the next 12 months.

