World’s Third-Biggest Wealth Fund Grows Quant Team With New Hire

By Nicolas Parasie

(Bloomberg) —

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority added another senior hire to its in-house data analysis and artificial intelligence team, set up by the sovereign fund to develop new investment strategies.

The world’s third-biggest wealth fund, known as ADIA, hired Alexander Davidovich, a veteran software developer who previously worked for Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan & Chase Co., according to a spokesman for ADIA.

Davidovich will start in his new role in the quantitative research & development department this week and build a technology platform from scratch for ADIA. The rainy-day fund has amassed just under $700 billion in assets, according to estimates from Global SWF and the SWF Institute, with a mandate to funnel the government’s oil surplus into foreign holdings.

Data scientists are increasingly in demand from state investors including Singapore’s GIC Pte and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as developments in areas such as machine learning hold out the promise of finding patterns at a much larger scale to hone trading expertise. Norway’s wealth fund is meanwhile looking into hiring forensic linguists after bringing in sports psychologists on board to gain an edge.