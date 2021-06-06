Why Bitcoin’s next breakout may not be an altcoin season signal By Cointelegraph

Why Bitcoin’s next breakout may not be an altcoin season signal
On April 14, (BTC) reached a $64,900 all-time high after accumulating 124.5% gains in 2021. However, a 27.5% correction followed over the next eleven days, marking a $47,000 local bottom.
The popular Crypto Fear and Greed Index reached its lowest level in 12 months on April 25, signaling that investors were closer to “extreme fear,” which was a complete reversal from the “extreme greed” level seen during the Bitcoin rally above $60,000.
