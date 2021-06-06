Volkswagen nears dieselgate claims settlement with former CEO Winterkorn By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Former Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn leaves after testifying to a German parliamentary committee on the carmaker’s emissions scandal in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo



BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen (DE:) on Sunday said it had reached the broad outlines of a settlement with former boss Martin Winterkorn over his role in the dieselgate scandal, with the final details to be thrashed out over coming days.

Via the settlement, Volkswagen is trying to turn the page on its biggest ever corporate crisis in which it admitted using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the United States. No details were given on the size of the deal.

“In its meeting yesterday, the supervisory board agreed the essential conditions,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The agreements will be concluded in coming days.”