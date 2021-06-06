U.S. Vice President Harris’ trip to Guatemala delayed due to technical issue with plane By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

© Reuters. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gets off the Air Force Two, after technical difficulties that made her change planes for her first international trip as Vice President to Guatemala and Mexico, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 6, 2021. REUTERS

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Guatemala and Mexico was delayed on Sunday, after a technical problem forced her plane to return back to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, a spokesperson for Harris said.

“Due to a technical issue with the Vice President’s plane, we will be returning to Joint Base Andrews shortly, where the Vice President will switch planes, and then continue on…there is no major safety concern,” spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement.

This is Harris’ first overseas trip since taking office in January.

She is expected to focus on economic development, climate and food insecurity and women’s issues, White House officials say. She is due to fly to Guatemala on Sunday and fly to Mexico on June 8 where she will spend the day.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR