U.S. House will start infrastructure bill Wednesday

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm speaks during a roundtable discussion on need for greater diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) at Howard University in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool v
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives will start the mark-up of an infrastructure bill on Wednesday, with or without Republican support, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNN on Sunday morning.
“The president still has hope, Joe Manchin still has hope,” about getting crafting a bipartisan infrastructure bill with Republicans, Granholm said. “But I will tell you the House will start their markup on Wednesday.”
