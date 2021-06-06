TRON Founder Wins Bid for First-Ever NFT Golden Whale Pass By CoinQuora



TRON Founder Wins Bid for First-Ever NFT Golden Whale Pass



TRON Founder Justin Sun won the bid for the first-ever ‘Golden Whale Pass’.

The auction was hosted by NFT Glee in association with 2021.

Bitcoin 2021 event is the largest one in crypto history with a crowd of over 50,000.

On Friday, TRON Founder Justin Sun won the bid for the first-ever ‘Golden Whale Pass’ hosted by NFT Glee. The auction was in association with Bitcoin wherein the pass allows lifetime access to future Bitcoin conferences and provides multiple VIP benefits. More so, the hammer price of 12.6 BTC, amounting to over $460,000, makes it the highest-priced Bitcoin NFT ever.

Justin Sun expressed his excitement and future plans saying,

“It is exciting to see large-scale NFT use cases such as the Golden Whale Pass and I am excited to be a part of this legacy. Congratulations to The Bitcoin Conference team and the NFT Glee team, I plan on donating this NFT to the APENFT project and look forward to using my pass well into the future.”

By far, the Bitcoin 2021 event is the largest one in crypto history with a crowd of over 50,000 attendees in Mami. Apart from this, the event featured many of the best and brightest minds in the crypto space. Jack Dorsey and Microstrategy (NASDAQ:) CEO Michael Saylor were also present at the event among other US policymakers and senators.

The event further showcased several great BTC activations and the chance to celebrate the world’s best technology and innovative projects.

Of note, TRON is dedicated to accelerating and the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and dApps. Justin Sun delivers a lot of achievements for TRON recently, boosting a hundred million monthly active users.

Recently, Justin donated his entire collection of art to the APENFT project as he was impressed by the team and their vision to be the ARK Funds in the NFT space. This collection includes “Ocean Front” by Beeple, Picasso’s “Femme nue couchée au collier“, Andy Warhol’s “Three self portraits” and most recently a full collection of works by the renowned artist Pak. Consequently, the APENFT team successfully launched their first native token $NFT on the new and improved Huobi Prime as well as on Poloniex LaunchBase 2.

Notably, 2020 was the year of DeFi but 2021 is the year where NFT captured the interest of the public. The involvement of huge names, athletes, and celebrities clearly resulted in the NFT space booming with new innovative ideas and investments.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

