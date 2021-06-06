Traders, analysts offer mixed reactions to El Salvador’s BTC announcement By Cointelegraph

Traders, analysts offer mixed reactions to El Salvador’s BTC announcement
While it was billed as the “one of the biggest announcements in ‘s history,” the market seems to be puzzling over the landmark reveal that El Salvador’s sitting President will be submitting legislation to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender.
In a presentation at Bitcoin 2021 from Jack Mallers, CEO of Zap — developers of a previously low-profile Lightning Network wallet app named Strike — Mallers showed a short video from Salvadorian president Nayib Bukele where the leader of the 104th largest global economy announced the historic legislation. Strike currently has a 3.2 out of 5 star rating on the Google (NASDAQ:) Play store.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.