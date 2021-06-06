The rise of NFTs must be accompanied by further decentralization By Cointelegraph



The rise of NFTs must be accompanied by further decentralization



The rise of the nonfungible token (NFT) has been a sight to behold, with the market seemingly garnering an increased amount of mainstream traction with each passing day. To put things into perspective as to how big this space has actually become, conservative estimates suggest that the amount of money that has entered into this fast-evolving sector currently totals above $500 million.

Another way to gauge the impact that NFTs have had on the global economy is by looking at the diverse range of artists, celebrities, musicians — basically just about anyone, at this point — that have adopted this technology. For example, thrash metal pioneers Megadeth recently became one of the latest adopters of NFTs, allowing supporters to purchase unique collectibles that are officially endorsed by the band. This just goes to show how widespread the reach of this technology has become almost overnight.

Pavel Bains is the CEO of Bluzelle — the decentralized database for the new internet. Pavel is an expert in digital media, having worked with Disney, Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Warners Bros and DreamWorks. Pavel is also a frequent contributor to Forbes, Huffington Post and Fast Company, writing articles in the areas of finance and digital media. He has been named Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

