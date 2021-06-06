The NFT bubble may have popped, but the sector is still primed for expansion By Cointelegraph

The NFT bubble may have popped, but the sector is still primed for expansion
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) took the world by storm in March and April of this year with an onslaught of daily headlines about record-breaking sales and big-name companies dropping their own one-of-a-kind digital art pieces dominating the mainstream media.
Fast forward a few months and the narrative has shifted to the ‘NFT bubble’ popping and doom and gloomers warning that NFT investors are on the verge of losing all of their money.
