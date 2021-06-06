Thai Oil Giant Invests in Plant Protein to Power New Growth

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Thailand’s state-controlled PTT Pcl, the country’s largest company by market value, has invested in a venture to make plant-based protein, including so-called faux meat, as part of its objective to become less dependent on fossil-fuel businesses.

The oil-and-gas giant formed a 300 million baht ($9.6 million) partnership with NR Instant Produce Pcl, which specializes in making protein from jackfruit, with commercial operations scheduled to start by the end of 2022.

Although the project involves a small investment for a company with a market capitalization of $38 billion, it reflects the fact that “non-traditional” products are gradually becoming part of the norm, according to Senior Executive Vice President Buranin Rattanasombat. PTT, which currently gets more than 95% of its revenue from energy refining, processing, trading and retailing, has also made recent investments in electric-vehicle and life-science businesses.

“It’s not that the demand for oil and gas will be gone anytime soon, but with countries setting goals of carbon neutrality within a few decades, there have to be changes along the way,” Buranin said in an interview. “We’re not shifting our portfolio overnight, but we are gradually adding new businesses that could provide growth in the future.”