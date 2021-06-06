South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah gain most; yuan slips

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.510 109.49 -0.02

Sing dlr 1.325 1.3238 -0.07

Taiwan dlr 27.688 27.721 +0.12

Korean won 1111.200 1116.5 +0.48

Baht 31.210 31.25 +0.13

Peso 47.710 47.68 -0.06

Rupiah 14260.000 14290 +0.21

Rupee 72.995 72.995 +0.00

Yuan 6.401 6.395 -0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.510 103.24 -5.73

Sing dlr 1.325 1.3209 -0.29

Taiwan dlr 27.688 28.483 +2.87

Korean won 1111.200 1086.20 -2.25

Baht 31.210 29.96 -4.01

Peso 47.710 48.01 +0.63

Rupiah 14260.000 14040 -1.54

Rupee 72.995 73.07 +0.10

Ringgit 4.126 4.0400 -2.08

Yuan 6.401 6.5283 +1.99

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)