South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah gain most; yuan slips

The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.510 109.49 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.325 1.3238 -0.07
Taiwan dlr 27.688 27.721 +0.12
Korean won 1111.200 1116.5 +0.48
Baht 31.210 31.25 +0.13
Peso 47.710 47.68 -0.06
Rupiah 14260.000 14290 +0.21
Rupee 72.995 72.995 +0.00
Yuan 6.401 6.395 -0.09
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 109.510 103.24 -5.73
Sing dlr 1.325 1.3209 -0.29
Taiwan dlr 27.688 28.483 +2.87
Korean won 1111.200 1086.20 -2.25
Baht 31.210 29.96 -4.01
Peso 47.710 48.01 +0.63
Rupiah 14260.000 14040 -1.54
Rupee 72.995 73.07 +0.10
Ringgit 4.126 4.0400 -2.08
Yuan 6.401 6.5283 +1.99
