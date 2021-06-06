Shanghai Launches $3 Million Digital Yuan Lottery By CoinQuora



Shanghai Launches $3 Million Digital Yuan Lottery



China’s Shanghai city is distributing $3 million worth of CBDC to its residents

The city will distribute the digital funds via a lottery

However, registration for the lottery will close today (June 6, 2021)

China’s Shanghai is the latest city to distribute China’s central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC) among its citizens. Shanghai will distribute 19.25 million digital yuan, worth about $3 million, through a lottery.

Similar giveaways have been successfully run in other Chinese cities like Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Suzhou.

Of note, Shanghai authorities will give away 350,000 digital red envelopes with 55 digital yuan each. Shanghai residents can participate in the lottery by signing up online, based on an official post made by the city’s municipality.

Specifically, residents can use the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s local WeChat account to register. Residents can also use Shanghai’s Bank of Communication’s cloud service. However, registration will only be open for 2 days from June 5th to…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

