Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:), which rose 9.99% or 3.40 points to trade at 37.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Baazeem Trading Co (SE:) added 9.95% or 9.90 points to end at 109.40 and Astra Industrial Group (SE:) was up 9.91% or 3.75 points to 41.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SE:), which fell 2.08% or 1.00 points to trade at 47.00 at the close. Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SE:) declined 2.03% or 0.75 points to end at 36.25 and Food Products Co. (SE:) was down 2.01% or 3.60 points to 175.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 103 to 89 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.99% or 3.40 to 37.45. Shares in Astra Industrial Group (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.91% or 3.75 to 41.60.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.87% or 0.60 to $69.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.45% or 0.32 to hit $71.63 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.11% or 20.70 to trade at $1894.00 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.37% to 4.5633, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.41% at 90.127.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR