Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:), which rose 9.99% or 3.40 points to trade at 37.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Baazeem Trading Co (SE:) added 9.95% or 9.90 points to end at 109.40 and Astra Industrial Group (SE:) was up 9.91% or 3.75 points to 41.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SE:), which fell 2.08% or 1.00 points to trade at 47.00 at the close. Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SE:) declined 2.03% or 0.75 points to end at 36.25 and Food Products Co. (SE:) was down 2.01% or 3.60 points to 175.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 103 to 89 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.99% or 3.40 to 37.45. Shares in Astra Industrial Group (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.91% or 3.75 to 41.60.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.87% or 0.60 to $69.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.45% or 0.32 to hit $71.63 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.11% or 20.70 to trade at $1894.00 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.37% to 4.5633, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.41% at 90.127.