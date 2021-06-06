RSK Founder Inducted into Crypto Hall of Fame By CoinQuora



RSK Founder Inducted into Crypto Hall of Fame



Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar RSK co-founder has been inducted into the Crypto Hall of Fame

Zaldívar bet five other candidates for the honor

The induction was announced at the 2021 conference in Miami

RSK co-founder, Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar, has been inducted into the Crypto Hall of Fame. The announcement was made at the recent Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami.

Zaldívar shared that he was thrilled to be joining crypto giants like Satoshi Nakamoto, Nick Szabo, and David Chaum. Zaldívar also added,

More than a personal recognition, I feel this is a recognition to all the amazing pioneers that built the Bitcoin and crypto movement in Latin America, amongst them the RSK co-founders… When we started to create RSK, we had a vision of turning Bitcoin into a full-fledged financial system for the many, not the few that would enable a more inclusive and fair global economy. Now we are closer than ever to see that vision realized.

Notably, RSK was the first smart contract platform built on Bitcoin making the flagship blockchain programmable. Zaldívar founded RSK in partnership with Sergio Lerner, Rueben Altman, Adrian Eidelman, and Gabriel Kurman.

Since then RSK has grown into an ecosystem with over 7738 coins, 474 exchanges, and a market cap of $1,701,797,957,485. In addition, RSK has a 39.9% and 18.4% dominance on Bitcoin and respectively.

The Crypto Hall of Fame committee made the decision after several rounds of voting and deliberation. Other candidates included, Mycelium CEO Alexander Kuzmin, BitTorrent, and Chia creator Bram Cohen, BitInstant and Untold Stories co-founder Charlie Shrem, Shapeshift, Coinapult, and Satoshi Dice co-founder Erik Voorhees, Merkle Tree creator Ralph Merkle.

Of note, Zaldívar and Merkle made it to the final selection round. However, Zaldívar prevailed and became the 12th Crypto Hall of Fame inductee.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

