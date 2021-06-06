Quantum Works – Blurs the Lines Between Gaming and Investing By CoinQuora



Quantum Works – Blurs the Lines Between Gaming and Investing



What makes a game exciting? Is it the graphics, story, or gameplay? Up until this point, those were the main categories users could draw on to describe their gaming experience. All of that is about to change with the introduction of Quantum (NASDAQ:) Works to the market.

Quantum Works isn’t your average AAA gaming studio. This team of innovative developers seeks to integrate real cryptocurrencies into their titles. Imagine your avatar getting paid in cryptocurrencies such as QBIT for their actions. According to Quantum Work’s development team, all of this and more is possible.

Quantum Works Changes Everything

Quantum Works’ unique approach has the potential to alter the gaming sector moving forward. For one, users are more likely to play a game that pays them directly. Additionally, these users are going to be more open to spending money on in-game assets, since they know that they can resell these items at a later date. Also, developers can charge more for their in-game assets because they are now investments rather than just in-game items.

Blurs the Lines

Quantum Works seeks to blur the lines between gaming and investing. Players will be able to earn cryptocurrency and rare NFTs throughout their digital journey. These funds can be traded, sold, or HODLed until a later date. As more users get hip to the earning possibilities of Quantum Works’ titles, they will migrate over to the platform. This migration will help to drive demand for these assets. In turn, their value should reflect their high demand.

Linking The Player and Their Avatar in New Ways

It’s one thing to wander through a digital environment and interact with others but it’s an entirely different situation when an actual economy is formed within a gaming title. Undoubtedly, gamers will covet their Avatar more when they are paying their bills. In this way, Quantum Works seeks to create a symbiotic relationship between gamers and their avatars.

Lost Funds

Currently, the gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. There are billions spent on developing and launching new titles yearly. Also, players fork out big bucks to get upgrades and other perks that may provide them with a slight edge during the game. Sadly, the current market structure doesn’t provide a way for gamers to remove these funds from the gaming space. All of this money becomes locked up and lost when players decide to move on to other titles.

Quantum Works seeks to rectify this problem. Players can develop and sell their avatars and unlock these funds in the Quantum Works’ ecosystem. The platform’s strategy creates an entirely new market for blockchain gaming assets. This gaming economy could one day encompass thousands of titles.

Cool Stuff You Can Do With Crypto In Games

Quantum Works hasn’t listed many exact details on their first release. However, from what they have made public, it’s evident the platform seeks to revolutionize the gaming experience in new ways. For example, the network will allow developers to create cross-game assets. These are decentralized assets that can be utilized in a variety of titles. This approach will make these unique assets more valuable due to their interoperability.

Project Quantum

Notably, the first title slated for release is called Project Quantum. This title promises to leverage Quantum Works’ development capabilities to the fullest. According to company documentation, Project Quantum will be a large-scale multiplayer universe.

Users will interact with each other and the environment to earn cryptocurrencies. Notably, the gameplay is designed to operate like a treasure hunt. However, unlike its predecessors, users can discover real crypto treasures they can immediately sell or trade.

Project Quantum will leverage the latest Unreal gaming engine to provide an immersive and responsive gaming UX. The Unreal Gaming Engine 5 will be the latest in the firm’s long line of top-quality engines. Their latest engine blurs the lines of reality and gaming via its photo-realistic graphics capabilities.

Under Development

Project Quantum is under development at this time. The platform has already begun its technical creation process using the Unreal Engine 4 as a base. When Engine 5 releases later this year, the platform will transfer the development of the game over to this protocol.

Even though the game is still in its pre-production stage, it’s already capturing the attention of some well-known studios. Recently, the platform inked a partnership with One Pixel Brush. This digital studio is known for its exemplary digital works. The firm will take this experience and use it to create a line of collectible NFTs. These tokens will be limited edition issuances, so demand will be high.

As part of the partnership, Quantum Works gains access to consulting art director Shaddy Safadi. He is a popular concept artist and art director with +15 years of industry experience. Notably, Safadi has an impressive resume. He has worked on some of the top titles in the world. Specifically, he has created digital art for Uncharted 2,3,4, Bioshock Infinite and The Last of Us 1,2, Call of Duty, and dozens of other AAA games.

It’s All About the Smarts

Project Quantum lives on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). As such, it enjoys fast and low-cost transactions. The BSC is far more affordable than at this time. ‘Ethereum has increased its gas charges by over 1000% in under a year. It’s also scalable to meet the needs of the gaming sector. Best of all, unlike Ethereum, the network’s fees don’t rise along with congestion.

DeFi Gaming

As a fourth-generation blockchain, the BSC supports all DeFi functionalities. This technical structure enables developers to add features such as staking to their platforms. This strategy can help drive up the value of NFTs and other digital assets because they can earn rewards without the need to sell them.

Security First

Project Quantum is being built with security as a major priority. The platform has already conducted internal and third-party smart contract audits. Notably, Quantum has posted an audit report from CDTSEC. CDTSEC is recognized as one of the most trusted blockchain auditors in the market.

I Can’t Stop Playing, We Got Bills to Pay

The very concept of playing your favorite title and earning free crypto is groundbreaking. It’s hard to imagine how different life would have been if this technology existed five years prior. There would be an entire working class of gamers profiting off doing what they love the most. For these reasons, Quantum Works is worth watching.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

