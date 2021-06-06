Oil Steady Near 2018 High as Investors Assess Demand Outlook

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil was steady at the open of trading in Asia after settling at the highest since October 2018 as investors assessed the demand outlook.

Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel after capping a second straight weekly gain on Friday following a raft of bullish calls on the market. OPEC+ appears in control of crude prices as U.S. production is lagging pre-pandemic levels, a senior executive at major oil trader Vitol Group said Sunday. The alliance is returning supply after output cuts helped to tighten the market.

A robust rebound from the pandemic in the U.S., China and Europe has driven prices more than 40% higher this year, although the Covid-19 comeback across Asia is a reminder that the recovery will be uneven. Russia’s Rosneft PJSC, meanwhile, warned of an impending shortfall in supply as global producers increasingly channel funds into a “hasty” energy transition.

The market has firmed in a bullish structure. The prompt timespread for Brent was 41 cents in backwardation — where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 37 cents a week earlier.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com