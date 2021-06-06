No Hard Deadline Yet for Bipartisan Stimulus, Raimondo Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bipartisan talks on a U.S. stimulus bill are headed for a “big week” and there’s no firm deadline yet for a deal, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

While President Joe Biden and key Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito have agreed to talk again on Monday to discuss a potential agreement, pressure is building on the administration — including from progressive Democrats — to abandon bipartisan efforts and attempt to pass the stimulus without GOP support.

“There’s no hard-wired deadline,” Raimondo said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “So we won’t do this forever, but right now there are good-faith efforts on both sides and we’re going to continue the work of doing our job and trying to get a bipartisan agreement.”

Biden on Friday rejected the latest offer from a group of Senate Republicans led by West Virginia’s Capito that called for about $50 billion more in spending than they previously proposed, according to the White House. That offer came after Biden lowered his initial demand for a $2.3 trillion bill to $1.7 trillion, all of which would be new spending.

“This has got to be done soon,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while saying she wasn’t “putting a specific date on it.”