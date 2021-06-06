NFTs Offer Tech Enthusiasts Risky, Exciting Opportunities By CoinQuora



NFTs Offer Tech Enthusiasts Risky, Exciting Opportunities



Technology enthusiasts are turning to NFTs in search of exciting new investment opportunities. Notably, the NFT market had generated over $2.5 billion by the end of May from the start of the year.

Specifically, NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital artworks that are authenticated using blockchain technology. In addition, these artworks include drawings, animations, music, photos, and videos.

While some techies are opting to use NFTs as investments, others are choosing to buy them for other reasons. For instance, Brandon Kang, a 25-year-old Californian, owns over 500 NFTs including a $50,000 digital piece by electronic musician Feed Me.

Kang displays his NFT collection on digital screens around his house. Also, he expressed his desire to resell a select few pieces from his collection while wishing to retain the majority. Kang…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

